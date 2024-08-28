Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,689. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.