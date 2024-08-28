Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 160,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 52,223 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 335,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.53. 3,126,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $81.90.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

