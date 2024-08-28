Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,878. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.