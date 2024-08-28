PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Announces Earnings Results

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63. PDD has a 52 week low of $89.50 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

