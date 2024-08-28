PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $20.58 EPS

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.92. PDD has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

