Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

PRLH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,385. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Institutional Trading of Pearl Holdings Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.40% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

