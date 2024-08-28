Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Acquires 573 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,462,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,906. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $132.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

