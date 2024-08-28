Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Makes New $282,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVV stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $563.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,849,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,192. The company’s fifty day moving average is $550.63 and its 200-day moving average is $530.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The company has a market capitalization of $486.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

