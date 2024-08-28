Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 315,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 528,345 shares.The stock last traded at $70.85 and had previously closed at $70.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities raised Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands purchased 8,600 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.63 per share, for a total transaction of $504,218.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,966.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon T. Rowlands purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.63 per share, with a total value of $504,218.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,966.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,023 shares of company stock worth $2,257,159. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Pegasystems by 15,120.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 633.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

