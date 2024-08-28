Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 5,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,664. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $172.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penns Woods Bancorp

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,126.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,419.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

