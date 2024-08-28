Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.618 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years. Peoples Financial Services has a payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

PFIS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,509. The company has a market cap of $333.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.52. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $43,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,864.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,604 shares of company stock worth $73,008. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

PFIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

