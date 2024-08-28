Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Position Trimmed by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.57 and a beta of 0.51. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

