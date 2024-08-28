Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$11.09 and a twelve month high of C$15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.72.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development

In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.55 per share, with a total value of C$451,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total transaction of C$150,103.04. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$451,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 56,570 shares of company stock worth $833,225 and sold 181,888 shares worth $2,678,277. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.