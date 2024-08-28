Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$11.09 and a twelve month high of C$15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.72.
Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development
In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.55 per share, with a total value of C$451,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total transaction of C$150,103.04. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$451,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 56,570 shares of company stock worth $833,225 and sold 181,888 shares worth $2,678,277. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
