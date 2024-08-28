Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPC. Barclays lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $45.89.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 366.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 501,776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after purchasing an additional 328,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $7,856,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 763.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 190,770 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $6,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

