PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.66

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.66 and last traded at $95.66, with a volume of 1670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.50.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.69.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDUR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

