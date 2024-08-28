Pineridge Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pineridge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 931,367 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NWI Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,305 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,183,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 730,121 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 717,540 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,890,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,713,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,006,777. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

