Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 435.7% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

HNW traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,956. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

