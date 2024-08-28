Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $277.10

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $277.10 and last traded at $275.24, with a volume of 1426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.95.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.22%.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,637.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 172,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

