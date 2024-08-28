Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Plum Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLMJ remained flat at $10.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.81. Plum Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $11.29.
Plum Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile
