Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Plum Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMJ remained flat at $10.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.81. Plum Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Plum Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp.

