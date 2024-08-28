Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Plum Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMJ remained flat at $10.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.81. Plum Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Plum Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plum Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.