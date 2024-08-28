Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLYM. B. Riley raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. 20,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,542. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87.

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $13,285,868.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,474,292 shares in the company, valued at $105,503,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

