Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90.

PLYM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.26%.

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $13,285,868.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,474,292 shares in the company, valued at $105,503,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

