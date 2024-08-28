Ponke Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $135.31 Million (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Ponke has a total market capitalization of $135.31 million and approximately $13.85 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ponke token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ponke has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000090 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ponke Token Profile

Ponke’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,543,962 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,543,971.2275 with 555,544,226 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.28632639 USD and is down -13.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $13,637,721.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

