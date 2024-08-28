Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.12 and last traded at $75.12. 4,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 68,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.43.

PDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $2.06. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $429.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Precision Drilling by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 123,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $6,124,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

