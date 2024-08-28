Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). Approximately 49,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 380,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

Primorus Investments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 27.10. The firm has a market cap of £4.26 million, a PE ratio of 305.00 and a beta of 0.94.

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

