Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Alice Williams Acquires 350 Shares

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PMEGet Free Report) insider Alice Williams bought 350 shares of Pro Medicus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$148.61 ($100.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,013.15 ($35,144.02).

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Pro Medicus

(Get Free Report)

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.