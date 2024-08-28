Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,527 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,966,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434,319. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

