Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Sells 393 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 136,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 964,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after buying an additional 177,807 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVW traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.46. 2,351,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,820. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

