Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the July 31st total of 942,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Processa Pharmaceuticals
Processa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
About Processa Pharmaceuticals
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.
