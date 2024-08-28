Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the July 31st total of 942,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

NASDAQ PCSA remained flat at $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. 19,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,058. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

