ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.68. ProFrac shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 31,382 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

ProFrac Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 46,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $304,553.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,867,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,100,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 588,382 shares of company stock worth $3,628,893. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACDC. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ProFrac by 1,632.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 228,491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ProFrac by 72.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 132,108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ProFrac by 712.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 130,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

