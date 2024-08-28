Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Progress Software has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progress Software to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.94. 30,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $62.34.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $175.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,530 shares of company stock valued at $955,238. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

