Prom (PROM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.95 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $5.53 or 0.00009216 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $100.91 million and $1.95 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,946.50 or 0.99916256 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007928 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007611 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.41199977 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,829,883.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

