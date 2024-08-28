ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,741,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 3,299,402 shares.The stock last traded at $93.76 and had previously closed at $96.86.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 343.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 76,684 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

