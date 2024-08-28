Prudential plc Plans Dividend of $0.07 (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Prudential Stock Performance

PRU traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 657.60 ($8.67). 27,274,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,770,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 689.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 735.42. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 613.60 ($8.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,030.96 ($13.60). The stock has a market cap of £17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,380.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Amy Yip purchased 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.36) per share, with a total value of £29,976.20 ($39,530.79). In related news, insider Amy Yip purchased 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.36) per share, with a total value of £29,976.20 ($39,530.79). Also, insider George David Sartorel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.56) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($76,486.88). Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.80) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($17.01) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($18.33) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

