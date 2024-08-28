PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CAO Lisa Gimbel Sells 900 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa Gimbel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $14,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $48,376.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lisa Gimbel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Lisa Gimbel sold 2,397 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $32,743.02.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 533,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $775.93 million, a PE ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

