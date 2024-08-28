Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.59

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.55, with a volume of 16466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$130.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.71.
Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.30 million for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 34.35%. Research analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0451319 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.
