PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PVH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.06.

Shares of PVH traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.45. 326,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.79. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 13,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PVH by 234.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,213,000 after buying an additional 519,316 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 648.1% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after buying an additional 503,586 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PVH by 1,954.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 352,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,041,000 after buying an additional 335,291 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PVH by 711.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,705,000 after buying an additional 299,418 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

