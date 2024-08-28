PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.550-11.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.7 billion. PVH also updated its FY25 guidance to $11.55-11.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $104.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut PVH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.81.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

