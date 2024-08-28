Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Reduced by Zacks Research

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 in a report released on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.48. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

