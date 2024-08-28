Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for BioNTech SE Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for BioNTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.09.

BioNTech stock opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,735,000 after purchasing an additional 131,490 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,984,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

