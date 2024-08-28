Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,995,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $82,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Qiagen by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Qiagen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qiagen stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.65. 141,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,728. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.19.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

