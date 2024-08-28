Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Quartix Technologies Price Performance

LON:QTX traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 184 ($2.43). 5,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,040. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.61. Quartix Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 125.55 ($1.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 220 ($2.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £89.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9,200.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Quartix Technologies alerts:

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.