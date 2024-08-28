Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:QTX traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 184 ($2.43). 5,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,040. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.61. Quartix Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 125.55 ($1.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 220 ($2.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £89.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9,200.00 and a beta of 1.03.
