Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $154.50

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.50 and last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 17395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.42.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.38%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

