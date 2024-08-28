Quilter plc (QLT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on September 23rd

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Quilter stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 75.05 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.50 ($1.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,582.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

QLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Quilter to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

