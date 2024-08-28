Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Up 9.4%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 2,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.