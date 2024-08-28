Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Radiant Logistics worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. 14,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.40 million, a P/E ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 0.86. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Featured Stories

