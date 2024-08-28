Radio Caca (RACA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.96 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $53.21 million and $3.96 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,879,555,113 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

