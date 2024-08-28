Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Volume Hits $3.97 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $54.07 million and $3.97 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001493 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002164 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,879,555,113 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

