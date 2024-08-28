Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Ramaco Resources has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

METC stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

