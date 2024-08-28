Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Rand Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RAND opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 20.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 137.44% and a return on equity of 6.13%.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

