Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in August

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REEMF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Rare Element Resources has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

